Shard (SHARD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $169,322.00

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Shard has a total market capitalization of $15.57 million and approximately $169,322.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shard has traded up 111.2% against the US dollar. One Shard coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000145 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Shard Profile

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 25,391,088 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

