Shield Protocol Price Reaches $11.20 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $11.20 or 0.00019086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $2.52 million and $5.77 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00067410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.89 or 0.00255330 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 68,596.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $675.72 or 0.01151071 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 316.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00031007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $438.22 or 0.00746491 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,300 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

