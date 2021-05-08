Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to announce sales of $104.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $109.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $98.30 million. Shift4 Payments posted sales of $67.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year sales of $455.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $451.00 million to $458.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $576.73 million, with estimates ranging from $558.10 million to $603.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shift4 Payments.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOUR. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,957,051 shares of company stock valued at $275,561,945. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOUR opened at $87.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.89. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $104.11.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.