Showcase Hits One Day Volume of $995,111.00 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Showcase has a market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $995,111.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Showcase has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00066783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.43 or 0.00251392 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 406.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.48 or 0.01147453 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00032092 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $432.53 or 0.00732571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,913.85 or 0.99782494 BTC.

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,046,610 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

