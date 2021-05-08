Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s (SIEGY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

SIEGY traded up $3.47 on Friday, reaching $87.77. 192,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,699. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.77 and its 200-day moving average is $76.31. The company has a market cap of $149.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $16.78 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

