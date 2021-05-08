Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,969,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,545,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,041,000 after buying an additional 467,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,811,000 after buying an additional 434,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,534,000 after buying an additional 428,583 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.09, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

