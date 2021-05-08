SingularityNET (AGI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $345.29 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $345.29 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00081642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00063241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.68 or 0.00800572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00103790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5,663.85 or 0.09592870 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00044751 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGI) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,679,581 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

