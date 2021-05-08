Small Love Potion Price Down 35.1% Over Last Week (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Small Love Potion coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $87.00 million and approximately $73.89 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00081642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00063241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.68 or 0.00800572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00103790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5,663.85 or 0.09592870 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00044751 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

