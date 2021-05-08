SnowSwap Hits Market Cap of $9.92 Million (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. SnowSwap has a market cap of $9.92 million and approximately $629,290.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 7% against the dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for $32.50 or 0.00055914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,101 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

