Sologenic (SOLO) Hits Market Cap of $324.24 Million

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last week, Sologenic has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Sologenic coin can currently be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00002764 BTC on popular exchanges. Sologenic has a total market cap of $324.24 million and $1.38 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00067834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.09 or 0.00252448 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 406.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $680.65 or 0.01160268 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00032367 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.47 or 0.00749150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,577.20 or 0.99854059 BTC.

About Sologenic

Sologenic was first traded on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,406 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

