Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.85 Million

Brokerages predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will announce $60.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.50 million. Southside Bancshares posted sales of $62.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year sales of $243.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $242.30 million to $244.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $244.90 million, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $247.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of SBSI opened at $42.27 on Friday. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

In other Southside Bancshares news, insider Suni M. Davis sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $409,585.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,911.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,585 shares of company stock worth $929,018 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,631,000 after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 131.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 146.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 84,962 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

