SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of SPXXF remained flat at $$8.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35. SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $8.40.
About SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge
