SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Zeit Capital LLC

Zeit Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 3.2% of Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $462,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock opened at $171.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

