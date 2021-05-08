Spiking (SPIKE) Market Cap Hits $1.36 Million

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Spiking coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Spiking has traded 90.2% lower against the US dollar. Spiking has a market cap of $1.36 million and $915.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Spiking Coin Profile

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Buying and Selling Spiking

