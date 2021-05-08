Spinnaker Trust Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $64.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -585.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.81.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,073. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

