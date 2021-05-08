SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.36. 239,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,020. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average of $72.94. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $96.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -42.16 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

In related news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $2,652,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 908,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,697,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $680,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,083,173.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,194 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,310 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

