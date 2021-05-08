srnArt Gallery Market Capitalization Achieves $1.42 Million (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. srnArt Gallery has a market cap of $1.42 million and $23,389.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One srnArt Gallery coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, srnArt Gallery has traded 37.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00066783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.43 or 0.00251392 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 406.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.48 or 0.01147453 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00032092 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $432.53 or 0.00732571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,913.85 or 0.99782494 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

srnArt Gallery Coin Trading

