Stacks Price Reaches $1.99 on Top Exchanges (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Stacks has a market cap of $2.23 billion and approximately $25.21 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stacks has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00003387 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00068252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.95 or 0.00253159 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00028801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 362.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $669.70 or 0.01138219 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,712,783 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

