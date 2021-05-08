StakedZEN Price Hits $156.96 on Top Exchanges (STZEN)

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. StakedZEN has a total market cap of $5.21 million and approximately $98,862.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StakedZEN coin can now be bought for approximately $156.96 or 0.00268538 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, StakedZEN has traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00066490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.87 or 0.00249558 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 302.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $690.42 or 0.01181208 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00031313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $432.36 or 0.00739714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,570.07 or 1.00205444 BTC.

StakedZEN Coin Profile

StakedZEN’s total supply is 33,212 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

StakedZEN Coin Trading

