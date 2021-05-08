Stakenet Market Cap Achieves $44.66 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $44.66 million and $168,475.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stakenet has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.97 or 0.00673858 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000915 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005754 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.91 or 0.00144131 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020135 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000101 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 120,080,178 coins and its circulating supply is 116,541,140 coins. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Stakenet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

