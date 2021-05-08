Staker (STR) Trading Up 13.2% Over Last Week

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Staker has a market capitalization of $9,965.24 and $5.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Staker coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Staker has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Staker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00081992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00021528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00063048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.05 or 0.00788969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00103854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,507.35 or 0.09383726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00043987 BTC.

Staker Profile

Staker is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2021. Staker’s total supply is 2,096,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,796 coins. Staker’s official website is staker.network . The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Staker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Staker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Staker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Staker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Staker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.