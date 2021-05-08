Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

Stamps.com stock traded down $6.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.90. 546,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,106. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.40. Stamps.com has a 1 year low of $166.19 and a 1 year high of $325.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,333,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

