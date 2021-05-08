Standard Tokenization Protocol Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. In the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $77.37 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0755 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00081619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00021041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00063091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00104134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.02 or 0.00785971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,561.98 or 0.09441419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00043948 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,143,223 coins. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

