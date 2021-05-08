Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.14.

STN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Stantec alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth $3,168,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 841,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,413,000 after buying an additional 323,613 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Stantec by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,131,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,677,000 after purchasing an additional 677,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STN opened at $44.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.84. Stantec has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $661.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.59 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.