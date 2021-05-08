Stealth (XST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.19 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC on major exchanges. Stealth has a market cap of $8.19 million and approximately $20,571.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00016972 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001169 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001843 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002493 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00021125 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,511,041 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

