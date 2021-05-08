Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STLJF. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $42.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of STLJF stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $44.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average is $37.05.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

