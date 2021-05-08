Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,770 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 900% compared to the typical daily volume of 277 call options.

KRP opened at $12.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $740.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.14.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.31. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 165.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRP. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. now owns 3,138,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,826,000 after buying an additional 1,053,412 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 100,853 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

