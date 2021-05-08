Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.35 Million

Brokerages predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will post $54.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.70 million and the highest is $59.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp posted sales of $46.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $228.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.40 million to $234.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $247.80 million, with estimates ranging from $240.60 million to $255.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 29.08%.

SYBT has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stock Yards Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

In related news, EVP Michael Croce sold 1,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $48,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,825.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $300,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,912.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,623 shares of company stock valued at $700,576 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.80. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $56.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

