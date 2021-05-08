Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000. Stryker makes up 1.4% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Stryker by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Stryker by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

NYSE SYK opened at $254.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.79. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $171.75 and a one year high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.