Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Purchases 29,390 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 364.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,464 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,390 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up about 1.0% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 2.68% of ConocoPhillips worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,647 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,368 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,746 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,942 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

NYSE COP opened at $57.10 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a PE ratio of -50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.