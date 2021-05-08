Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 38,201 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.6% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 124.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 34,584 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

