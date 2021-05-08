Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,173 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 45,884 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for approximately 2.1% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in General Motors by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after buying an additional 15,046,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $597,509,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in General Motors by 858.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,995,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $114,671,000 after buying an additional 1,787,463 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $70,761,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at $111,469,527.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GM stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day moving average is $49.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. General Motors’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GM. Nomura Instinet raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Nomura raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.