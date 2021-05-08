StrongHands (SHND) Trading Down 24.8% This Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $1,354.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,503,979,869 coins and its circulating supply is 17,090,785,515 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

