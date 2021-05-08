Strs Ohio Acquires New Shares in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,763 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $87.85. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

