Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Comfort Systems USA worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $26,909,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,529,000 after purchasing an additional 41,734 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.82 per share, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 276,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,908,988.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $2,206,641.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,639,438.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,125 shares of company stock worth $6,938,552. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $86.87 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $87.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.81.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

