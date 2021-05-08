Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $19,849,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 2,309.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other Moderna news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total transaction of $975,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $1,644,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,454,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,562,578.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,731,720 shares of company stock worth $838,205,524 in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.61.

Shares of MRNA opened at $163.15 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.13 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.71, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.07.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.