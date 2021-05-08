Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PROG were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $55.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.65. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.44 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist reduced their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In related news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

