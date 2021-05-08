Strs Ohio Buys 13,100 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 6,550.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on WD. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $856,898.52. Following the sale, the president now owns 149,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,877,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 66,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $6,731,263.08. Insiders sold 97,136 shares of company stock worth $9,959,020 over the last three months. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $104.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 187.94 and a quick ratio of 187.94. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $114.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.