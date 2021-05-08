Strs Ohio Buys 27,000 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 275.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,071.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.68.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.63. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -438.93. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

