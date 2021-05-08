Strs Ohio Buys 2,931 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Management Corp IL increased its holdings in Avalara by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,391,000 after buying an additional 59,750 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 5.1% in the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 272,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 240,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the first quarter worth $1,802,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth $1,166,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

AVLR stock opened at $125.63 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.53 and a 52 week high of $185.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $28,769.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,237.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $145,108.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,882,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,519 shares of company stock valued at $14,678,966 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

