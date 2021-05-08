Strs Ohio Buys New Shares in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 925.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STWD. Raymond James increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

STWD opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $26.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

