Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 234,648 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

RCII stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $64.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.68.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

In related news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,079,886.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $252,893.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.14.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.