Strs Ohio Grows Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Innospec worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IOSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. CL King increased their price objective on Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $102.54 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.48 and a 1-year high of $107.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 68.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $339.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.92%.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

