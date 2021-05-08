Strs Ohio Grows Stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.41. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $31.63. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.92.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

In other news, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $1,476,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,404,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

