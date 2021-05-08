Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Athene by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Athene by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Athene by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in Athene by 4.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.73. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $63.27. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

