Strs Ohio Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REGI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,191,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 631,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,696,000 after buying an additional 359,502 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,169,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $13,774,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,456,000 after buying an additional 178,889 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on REGI. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $60.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.48. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.