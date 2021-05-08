Strs Ohio Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Genpact by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 26,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 9,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,229,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,462,000 after purchasing an additional 83,277 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

G stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $31.85 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 27.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on G. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $90,946.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $3,150,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,362.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,294,447. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.