Strs Ohio Has $1.39 Million Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 4,712.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of BioLife Solutions worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLFS. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

BLFS stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.38, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BLFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

In related news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 4,640 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $192,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 185,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,699,755.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $345,549.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,516,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,358 in the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

