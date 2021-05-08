Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 149.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Insperity by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Insperity by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Insperity by 3.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,335,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $262,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,593.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,635. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $88.84 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.11 and its 200 day moving average is $85.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Insperity’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upped their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.