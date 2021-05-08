Strs Ohio Invests $1.32 Million in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.65.

KSS opened at $61.80 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.35.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

